0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.SlajderVideo statement

Certain medical goods exempt from import duty, lower import taxes in food industry to follow

The government has accepted the proposal of the Economy Ministry and exempted from import duty 13 medical goods for the duration of the state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at a press briefing Tuesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 24 March 2020 12:10
Back to top button
Close
Close