Central bank urges restraint in politicizing its decisions

Skopje, 16 August 2020 (MIA) – The National Bank urged Sunday all stakeholders to respect its independence and not put its decisions in political context.

“The National Bank is an institution with constitutionally and legally guaranteed independence, working in accordance with laws when performing its tasks, while protecting the people’s interest,” reads the press release.

It adds that the bank’s long-standing independence and professionalism has resulted in the maintenance of the stability of the denar and the banking system, financial and macroeconomic stability.

“Therefore, we urge all stakeholders to respect the independence of the National Bank and not politicize its decisions,” reads the press release.

Earlier in the week, the central bank revoked the operating license of Eurostandard Bank.