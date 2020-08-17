Central bank says measures underway to reimburse Eurostandard depositors, creditors

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Following Monday’s press release from the Basic Civil Court Skopje that bankruptcy proceedings against Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje have been opened, the National Bank said it is taking all measures within its legal competence, protecting the interest of depositors and creditors, in the period until the start of the bankruptcy proceedings.

According to the central bank, the Bank’s property has been protected in order to provide necessary preconditions for conducting efficient and swift bankruptcy proceedings.

Citizens who made cash and non-cash transactions on August 12, 2020, via Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje in order to pay bills (electricity, water, etc.), including payments made via the Post of North Macedonia, will have their transactions realized within the next few days without needing to pay the same bills again, the National Bank said in a press release.

“The National Bank’s team is fully committed to contribute to swift completion of all administrative procedures related to the reimbursement of citizens’ deposits by the Deposit Insurance Fund,” the press release reads.