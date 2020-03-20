Central bank passes regulatory changes to ease financial burden on loan borrowers amid coronavirus crisis

According to the National Bank, the amendments allow banks and savings houses to offer more favorable contract terms to loan borrowers, both natural and legal persons, who hadn’t had any repayment issues before Feb. 29, 2020, i.e. their loans hadn’t been classified as non-performing, but could be facing difficulties in the coming period.

“More favorable terms may include temporary suspension of loan payments (grace period), extension of the maturity date, lower interest rate, approving a new, more favorable loan to close the existing one, etc., which would alleviate financial stress during the coronavirus pandemic,” said the central bank.

In addition, the regulatory changes would ease conditions for classifying certain loans as non-performing. Thus, instead of the current approach whereby loans with 90-day late repayment are classified as non-performing, the criterion is now 150 days.

As soon as the procedure is established, the public will be informed, so that citizens and companies can take appropriate action, the central bank said in a press release.

“The National Bank is monitoring developments and potential risks at all times, as well as their effects on domestic economy, and is ready to adapt policies consistently and respond promptly in line with its competencies,” the press release reads.