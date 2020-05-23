Carovska says third set of economic measures not belated

Skopje, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska has rejected claims that the third set of economic measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis is belated.

“The first and second sets of measures adopted by the Government are still being implemented. The third set will begin as soon as the first two come to an end. We have to be aware that the Government adopted the third set just last week. Only six days have passed since and I am certain that the first batches of the measures will be available as of next week,” Deputy PM Carovska told reporters on Saturday.