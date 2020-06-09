Carovska: Requirements for extension of state of emergency exhausted

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – All stakeholders should take part in the elections. Our opposition wants a country without a functional parliament, while opposition parties around the world want the opposite. The opposition wanted early elections, they took part in the entire process, they are part of the caretaker government and have a number on the ballot, which means they are participants in the elections. I sincerely hope they will decide to take part, says Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska.

Carovska told TV24 she wants to believe that VMRO-DPMNE will take part in the elections because the country and the citizens need them, but also because they initiated the entire process.

“The elections are important because we must have all democratic institutions in place so that we can call ourselves a parliamentary democracy. Currently we do not have a parliament and that is why I am certain they will decide to take part at the polls,” says Carovska.

According to her, the requirements for further extension of the state of emergency are exhausted and they should be held on July 5, i.e. 22 days after the end of the state of emergency.

“The country and the citizens are getting used to the new way of life. If we can protect ourselves by wearing a mask and using disinfectants, maintaining physical distance in the market, in the bank, in the restaurant, then we can also go out at the polling stations and elect a parliament and the government,” says Carovska.

She sees no obstacles if all health protocols are observed.

“The pre-election campaign will, of course, be administered in a different way. Even if the elections are delayed for one, two or five months, how can we be certain that we will not have an even higher number of infections in September or October. No one can be sure of anything, because this is a dynamic process that cannot be predicted. That is why it is really important to hold the elections by observing all protocols while protecting ourselves and those around us,” concludes Deputy PM Carovska.