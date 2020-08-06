Carovska: Projects for local and regional competitiveness improve country’s tourism offer

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – A total of 61 signed projects, of which 25 are fully implemented and 36 are underway, are included in the semi-annual report on the Local and Regional Competitiveness Project (LRCP), which aims to improve the tourism sector in the country.

The report, which refers to the period November 2019 – June 2020, was reviewed during the video meeting of the LRCP Steering Committee hosted by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska. The meeting also included by the head of cooperation at the EU Delegation in Skopje Nicola Bertolini as well as World Bank and project unit representatives.

Carovska noted that the projects are being implemented according to the planned dynamics and that they contribute to greater development of local communities in attractive tourist destinations.

Complete reconstruction of the Officer’s Home in Bitola, reconstruction and conversion of an old building into a multimedia center in Vevchani, construction of an artificial mountain rock and installation of other urban equipment in Krushevo, construction of an adrenaline park in Karposh are among the significant projects that contribute to greater and faster development of lake, wine and ecotourism across the country, Deputy PM Mila Carovska’s Office said in a press release.

Local and Regional Competitiveness Project (LRCP) is a four-year investment operation, supported by the European Union using funds from IPA II earmarked to competitiveness and innovation in North Macedonia. LRCP will be managed as a Hybrid Trust Fund and consists of four components, executed by the World Bank and the Government.

The Project will provide investment funding and capacity building to support sector growth, investment in destinations and specific destination prosperity. At the regional and local levels, the Project will support selected tourism destinations in the country through a combination of technical assistance to improve destination management, infrastructure investment and investments in linkages and innovation. The investments will be undertaken through a grant scheme for the regional tourism stakeholders such as municipalities, institutions, NGOs and private sector. The total project budget is EUR 22,914,925.