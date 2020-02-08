0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPolitics

Carovska: PPO law debate continues, elections set for April 12

Stakeholders continue to discuss the public prosecution law and the moment they reach an agreement, the bill will be put to vote, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said at a press conference on Saturday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 12:00
