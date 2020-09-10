Carovska: Our priority is to create a quality education system

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Development of a quality education accessible to all, education that produces people who think in a logical and critical way, coming to conclusions based on facts and analyses, improvement of international testing results, education process after which young people can thrust themselves into the labor market, said Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska while presenting the Ministry’s priorities on Thursday.

“I believe in equality. My personal commitment is for every girl and boy to build themselves into persons who respect and foster civil rights, tolerance and diversities through the education process. As community, as Government, as Ministry and as Minister, I promote upbringing and education in the spirit of multiculturalism and creating staff capable of responding to the labor market demands,” Minister Carovska told a press conference.

According to her, one of the ministry’s priorities is improvement of the international testing results.

“We all want our children to be on the same level of knowledge and skills with the best. We will achieve this through a reform based on detailed analysis of international testing results. Testing will become our pride through joint efforts by the ministry, schools, teachers and parents,” said Carovska.

She added that one of the priorities is also to create motivated teachers and bring back the dignity of the teacher’s profession, primarily through investments in career development and valuation of teachers’ efforts.

“The Ministry will also work on strengthening the vocational schools, so that students graduating from such schools can easily fit it into the working process, secure a well-paid job and a safe future,” noted Carovska.

Investments in the improvement of conditions in schools will take place in parallel with the construction of new schools, the existing ones will be maintained, without forgetting the student dorms.

“Young people are an important factor in adopting education policies and improvement of the youth standard. I expect their active involvement, initiatives, ideas and support,” underlined Carovska.