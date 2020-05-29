Carovska: More rigorous measures if bar and restaurant owners do not observe protocols

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska urged Friday bar and restaurant owners to observe the specific protocol, otherwise risking sanctions.

“I would like to urge all bar and restaurant owners to observe the protocols, primarily for their sake, but also because of the public health. These protocols are the way according to which we should behave in the coming period, for the purpose of continuity of the economy and protection of the people’s health. Inspectors were educating owners yesterday, but will resort to more rigorous measures if they do not take their remarks into consideration,” said Carovska.

According to her, it is important that citizens are also aware of the protocol, because everyone is responsible for his/her own health, but also the health of their families and communities.