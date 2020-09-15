Carovska: Model we offer is safest in current epidemiological situation

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – It is safer and better to start the school year with physical attendance up to the third grade and online instruction for higher grades. We believe this model is the best considering the current epidemiological situation, says Minister of Education and Science Mila Carovska.

Minister Carovska told TV24 that the decision could be revised depending on developments.

“We all know that physical presence is the best option but epidemiologists say ‘what if we do this and close everything after two weeks’. We have seen this happen, the latest being in Israel. We want to do things gradually and believe this model is the best considering the current epidemiological situation,” says Carovska.

She says 321 out of 494 schools applied for physical attendance of pupils, but approvals will depend on schools meeting protocols – maximum of 20 pupils at a 1,5 meter distance in a classroom.

“Every decision that goes opposite the epidemiological assessment could take us a few steps back, meaning increase in infections and closure of schools,” adds Carovska.