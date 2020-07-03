Carovska: Kindergartens, daycare centers to reopen once Infectious Diseases Commission gives green light

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said Friday that kindergartens and daycare centers will reopen when the Commission for Infectious Diseases gives the green light.

She told reporters during a visit to companies in Kisela Voda municipality that public health, and especially that of at-risk categories such as children and the elderly, comes before all else.

“Once the Commission for Infectious Diseases, whose opinions I highly respect, gives the green light, daycare centers and kindergartens will reopen,” Carovska said.

She underlined that parents of children under the age of 10 are still exempt from work.

“We call on companies to respect this recommendation, which serves to protect public health and is in the best interest of companies and workers who need to be productive when they return to their posts,” the Deputy PM said.