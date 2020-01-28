Carovska attends 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Поврзани вести
St. Sava’s legacy inspires us to build a society equal for all: formal academy
27 January 2020 21:52
‘Public Room’ investigation continues, this type of violence can traumatize children
27 January 2020 20:48
Passangers from Istanbul, Dubai undergo thermal screening at Skopje airport
27 January 2020 19:02
Urgent air pollution measures enforced in Skopje
27 January 2020 18:28
Credentials of North Macedonia’s delegation appealed at PACE
27 January 2020 17:49
Measures to combat air pollution enforced in Skopje, Tetovo
27 January 2020 16:23
Провери го и оваClose
-
Carovska: Implementation of operational employment plan has decreased unemployment17 January 2020 15:19
-
Chinese pianist Zee Zee to perform at National Philharmonic’s anniversary concert21 November 2019 10:58
-
Trump, Queen Elizabeth mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landings5 June 2019 19:10