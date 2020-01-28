0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSociety

Carovska attends 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska attended Monday the event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 January 2020 19:44
