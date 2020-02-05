0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPolitics

Carovska, Apostolska to visit Rade Koncar company

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Minister of Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska are to visit Rade Koncar TEP, a leading company in metal processing and electrical industry on Wednesday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 5 February 2020 9:00
