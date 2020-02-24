Carnival events stopped in Germany’s Hesse after car hits parade

Frankfurt, 24 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Carnival parades in the German state of Hesse will be canceled for the rest of Monday after a car crashed into a crowd at a parade in the town of Volkmarsen, police say.

The driver has been arrested. He is 29 years old and from the area, according to investigators. Hesse’s Interior Ministry said he was not yet fit for questioning, although he is suspected of deliberately steering his vehicle into the parade.

The newspaper Bild quoted a witness as saying that the driver had been surrounded by angry people with raised fists and had to be protected by police.