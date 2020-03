Cancel your trips abroad, urges PM Spasovski

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in a Facebook video message Tuesday urges the citizens to cancel their trips abroad.

“Every country in the region and across Europe have taken preventative measures. We have a problem when the citizens are not allowed to cross borders and when they remain stranded at border crossings,” Spasovski says in the video.

It, he notes, causes a major problem for the state institutions.