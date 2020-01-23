Canadian waterbombing plane crashes fighting fires in Australia

Sydney, 23 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A waterbombing plane that was fighting fires in the alpine region of New South Wales has crashed and all three crew were killed, officials confirmed Thursday.

A C-130 Hercules from Canada-based Coulson Aviation under contract to fight the fires in Australia crashed near Cooma, 116 kilometres south of Canberra, on Thursday afternoon, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney.

Names will not be released until relatives are notified. The crew were well known to Australian firefighters and hearts go out to their loved ones, he said.

All three crew members were resident in the United States, but their nationalities are not known at this stage.

“It is a confronting and sober reminder of the inherent risks in firefighting,” he said.

There was no obvious reason for the accident at this stage but he said it was hot, windy, dry and smoky like many other days where waterbombers were operating.

“[The aircraft] impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground,” Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters are in the area trying to put out fires started by the crash.

As a precaution and a mark of respect Coulson Aviation has grounded its planes in Australia while an official investigation into the cause of the crash by the Air Transport Safety Bureau is underway, he said.

“The owners of Coulson will be on the first available flight out of Canada they can get on, and are expected to be here within 24 hours,” Fitzsimmons said.

“The crew were remarkable absolute professionals, well respected, very experienced who invested decades of their lives into firefighting.”

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was a tragic accident. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families.”

“We have 70 aircraft fighting the fires today and it shows the dangerous work our firefighters undertake on a daily basis,” she said.

“Today is a reminder that the fire season is far from over and that every person who is defending life and property is at risk. We can’t thank enough the people who put their own lives at risk to save others.”

It took seveal hours to find the crash after contact was lost with the plane due to rugged terrain, smoke and fires.