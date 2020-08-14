Canadian company finds gold vein on border between Serbia, N. Macedonia and Bulgaria

Belgrade, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Canada-based Medgold Resources has said that it discovered preliminary reserves of nearly seven million tons of ore with about 680,000 ounces – nearly 19,3 tons of gold – estimated at more than billion dollars – in southern Serbia on the border with North Macedonia and Bulgaria as part of the so called Tlamino project.

The company said it has launched a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Barje gold and silver prospect of its Tlamino Project, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reported.

The study is meant to constrain the self-standing economics of the Project, and most particularly its capacity to yield a marketable metal concentrate, to which end a program of metallurgical test work will be completed.

UK-based companies Addison Mining Services and Bara Consulting have been appointed as leaders of the PEA and metallurgical studies, Reach Partners Limited, also of the United Kingdom, has been engaged to provide guidance in the fields of concentrate specification and marketing terms, while metallurgical test work will be performed by Canada’s ALS Metallurgy.

The Tlamino project comprises two exploration licences, Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat, each approximately 100 square kilometres.