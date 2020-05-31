Canada to donate CAD 250,000 to North Macedonia in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – Canada is set to donate CAD 250,000 to North Macedonia, as assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belgrade-based Embassy of Canada to Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro said in a press release Sunday.

“Canada believes that a global approach to addressing the pandemic is the most effective long-term strategy, and has accordingly pledged significant funds for combatting coronavirus,” the press release read.

In response to the global pandemic, the Canadian government, the press release underlined, has allocated funds for Canadian researchers’ scientific research and development of medical countermeasures, support for accelerated vaccine development, and cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) in finding a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.

Additionally, there is also the provision of COVID-19 diagnostic support to more than 20 partner countries and funding for strategies to tackle misinformation, stigma and fear.

“Cooperation between Canada and the region is proof of the global cooperation needed due to the crisis, which should continue in the future. Canada has been and remains to be North Macedonia’s partner and continues to offer support via various projects, as well as in the process of managing the COVID-19 crisis,” said Aneta Pesheva, Honorary Canadian Consul in Skopje.

Canada and North Macedonia have established friendly bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within NATO. Even though Canada is not an EU member, it is still a strong supporter of North Macedonia’s European integration.