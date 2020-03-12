Canada’s Trudeau in self-isolation after wife shows flu-like symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, will be placing themselves in self-isolation after she began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms.

Gregoire Trudeau began displaying the flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, following a speaking engagement in London.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the Covid-19-19 virus,” said a statement by the prime minister’s Office.

Gregoire Trudeau is self-isolating at home awaiting test results. Her symptoms have since subsided, the statement added.

Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms.

However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the Canadian prime minister has opted to self-isolate and work from home until receiving his wife’s results, the statement said.

Trudeau is also cancelling an in-person meeting with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss Canada‘s response to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Instead, Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will speak with the premiers by phone.

“The prime minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special Covid-19 cabinet committee discussion,” the statement said.

As of Thursday, Canada had 140 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Ontario, the hardest-hit Canadian province, announced 17 new cases on Thursday. There were four new cases in Quebec, and the first presumptive cases in the prairie provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said experts have forecast the coronavirus could infect 30 to 70 per cent of Canada‘s population.