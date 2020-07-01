Canada Day in North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Canada’s Ambassador to North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, Kati Csaba, congratulated Canada Day on Wednesday, saying the countries have supported the Embassy in its efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand trade and investment relations.

“Canada Day is different this year. We may be keeping our distance but this does not prevent us from being proud of Canada, and thankful to all of our friends and partners in Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro. Together, you have helped and supported the Embassy over the past year in our efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand trade and investment links. We have worked together to promote common values such as democracy, human rights and gender equality. Together we have strengthened our cultural and academic cooperation,” says Csaba in the video message.

She thanks the governments of Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro for helping the repatriation of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Physical distancing has forced us to look at the world in new ways. This year we received for our Embassy a new carpet, which shows a map of Ottawa. Today I can say that I am sending you greetings while I stand on Parliament Hill. Even in the face of physical distancing, I hope you will join us in celebrating a continuing and common commitment to inclusion and diversity,” says Csaba.

On behalf of her colleagues at the Embassy in Belgrade and the Consulate in Skopje, the Ambassador wishes all Canadians in Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro and around the world a Happy Canada Day.

“We give our best wishes and thanks to our partners and friends in the region,” adds Csaba.