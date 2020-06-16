Canada and US to extend border shutdown until July 21

Washington, 16 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Canada and the United States will extend their border shutdown until July 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The move adds another month to the measures stopping non-essential travel, meant to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The two countries temporarily closed their lengthy shared border in March.

The majority of Canadians live in areas close to the 8,891-kilometre US border and communities on both sides of the frontier maintain close links.

The US and Canada have daily trade worth about 2 billion dollars. US goods and services traded with Canada totalled an estimated 718.5 billion dollars in 2018, according to US trade authorities.

Last week, the Canadian government said it will ease some non-essential travel restrictions and allow family reunifications, according to CBC, the Canadian public broadcaster.