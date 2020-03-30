Can: Dortmund return to training ground in small groups

Borussia Dortmund players are set two return to the training ground for sessions in small groups from Monday onwards, midfielder Emre Can has said.

“Tomorrow we go. We want to start again slowly, in very small groups of two players,” Can told broadcasters Sport1 on Sunday.

Dortmund players kept fit on their own and at their homes for the past two weeks since the Bundesliga was suspended and restrictions imposed by the government in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

Play is suspended until at least April 30 and it remains unclear when or whether at all the season can resume.

Can admitted the uncertainty was difficult to handle, but, looking ahead at Monday, said it was “nice to do something and to have tasks again. It is important that we go back to the pitch.”

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund are second in the league, four points behind Bayern Munich, and Can still believes that anything is possible in the final nine rounds, provided the season can be completed.

“It will be very, very difficult. We still have duels with Bayern and (third-placed) Leipzig. We have a good squad, it won’t be easy. But I do believe that it is still possible,” Can said.