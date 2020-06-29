Campaign intensifies for July 15 elections

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Campaign for July 15 early parliamentary elections has intensified. Candidates resume presenting their programmes before citizens at mini election rallies, on social media and on traditional media. Election headquarters have already launched videos for this campaign.

The State Election Commission (SEC) adopted Sunday mandatory recommendations in regard to voting process in line with COVID-19 measures, which refers to the July 13 voting in the homes of COVID-19 cases and persons in self-isolation, the July 14 voting in the homes of the homebound, infirm and aged and the July 15 Election Day.

“We Can” coalition is to visit Monday Gevgelija and Arachinovo municipalities. On Sunday, the coalition visited Shtip, Kumanovo and Bitola.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said in Kumanovo on Sunday the economy would develop in the coming period, with EUR 600 million on offer to support businesses and opening of new jobs, along with EUR 2 billion in productive infrastructure – express and regional roads, water supply and sewerage systems, kindergartens, hospitals, culture centers.

Zaev said the average salary would increase to Mden 34,000 (EUR 550) and the minimum wage by 40 percent to Mden 20,000 (EUR 325) by the end of the four-year term.

Pillar “Care for All” encompasses workers in bankrupt companies, social pensions, increased social transfers, higher salaries for social workers, employees in kindergartens and culture sector, subsidies for farmers.

“Eco State” is a pillar offering financial support for environmental projects, including EUR 60 million for inverter ACs for home heating.

“Justice, Order and Discipline” is there for all, with the law on the public prosecutor’s office being the key. Zaev said judges and prosecutors who worked on the expiry of the statute of limitations of cases would be purged.

VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition “For better Macedonia” will visit on Monday Jegunovce, Brvenica, Gjorche Petrov and Kumanovo municipalities.

People give testimonies about defeats and injustice across the country, people speak about promises and expectations that have not been delivered, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Sunday.

Mickoski urged people in Bitola, Novaci and Demir Hisar to come out and vote in masses, supporting coalition “For Macedonia’s Renewal”.

“Life is tough in Macedonia, people are disappointed and have no hope, people abandon their homes and move abroad. SDSM had three years to show and deliver on its promises. They have delivered not more than five percent of their promises, doing bad things in between that no one expected. But our people cannot be fooled, they will speak loudly against the anti-reform policies behind the voting screens on July 15,” added Mickoski.

Our programme “Renewal for Macedonia” is not only a four-year project, but a strategy that will make Macedonia our pride and joy, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Bitola on Sunday.

Mickoski said they commit to at least 25 percent higher average salary and at least 20 percent higher pensions.

“We commit to at least 1,000 km of new and rehabilitated regional and local roads, new exterior walls for buildings subsidized by the state up to 50 percent, for a warm home and protection of ambiance air,” said Mickoski.

He announced a new approach in the economy and a 9-percent flat tax, dropping to 8 percent in 2022.

GDU leader Petar Kolev is to address party’s press conference. “Never North, Only Macedonia” MP candidate Jove Kekenovski and Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition will hold press conferences on Monday.