California declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Washington, 5 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after the state reported its first death from the coronavirus.

“The proclamation is to serve to help to advance our resources,” Newsom said in broadcast remarks.

“With 53 tested cases positive this is no longer isolated in just one part of our state, this is broadly shared as a burden up and down our state,” he added.

He said the emergency declaration should not be taken “hyperbolically” and is meant to help with the logistics of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.