Cable operators: No retransmission of TV channels as of Monday midnight

Cable TV operators will stop retransmitting all national and foreign TV channels staring March 2 at midnight but the channels of the public broadcasting service, MTV1, MTV2 and MTV Parliament, concluded the ICT Association on Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 February 2020 16:57
