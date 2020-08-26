Cabinet members hold separate meetings with parents favoring online, in-person classes

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Education Minister Arber Ademi, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Deputy Education Minister Elizabeta Naumovska held on Wednesday separate meetings with students’ parents in favor of online and in-person classes.

“At the meetings, parents of the two opposing groups of parents had the opportunity to present their positions and be briefed on the details of the back-to-school model adopted by the government, based on experts’ opinions and recommendations issued by the Infectious Diseases Commission,” the government said in a press release.

Cabinet members presented to representatives of the two factions the combined learning model, which has several exceptions.

“In-person classes will be mandatory for pupils up to third grade, with the exceptions of those whose parents will provide valid reasons why their children should attend classes online,” the press release read.

The second exception to the remote learning model is holding in-person classes in schools where the number of students per class is under 20, making social distancing possible.

Back-to-school protocols also demand that these schools place hand sanitizers at their entrances, as well as in classrooms.

The press release concluded that the combined learning model was accepted at meetings as one which best protects students and teachers’ health, while at the same time enabling the education process to continue uninterrupted.