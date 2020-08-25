Cabinet members elected MPs receive only gov’t salary

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – The Prime Minister and cabinet members have given up their MP salaries for the duration of their term in office, the government of North Macedonia said in a press release Monday.

The press release was issued in response to comments made by the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption that current cabinet members who were elected as MPs at recent election are paid both for their work in Parliament and the government.

The government, the press release stressed, remains committed to transparency in all institutions, continues to fight corruption and prevent conflict of interest.