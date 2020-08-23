Cabinet line-up complete, deadline for submitting new gov’t proposal is Sept. 2

Skopje, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI announced the name of a candidate to head up the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA) on Saturday, completing the lineup of the new cabinet which is to be elected in Parliament. DUI’s candidate is Jeton Shaqiri, professor at the International University in Struga.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2. As Talat Xhaferi was appointed Parliament Speaker on Friday, he’s expected in the coming days to schedule a session to vote on the new government.

According to PM-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, the new government will consist of 19 ministers instead of the current 26.

Names of the candidates for new ministers were unveiled on Wednesday, after SDSM and DUI reached a coalition agreement.

SDSM’s list of candidates includes Oliver Spasovski as Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska as Minister of Defense, and Bojan Marichikj as Minister of Justice.

Blagoj Bochvarski will head up the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Jagoda Shahpaska will head up the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, and Irena Stefovska will be the new Minister of Culture.

Venko Filipche remains Health Minister, Mila Carovska will head up the Ministry of Education and Science, while current Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will take over as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs.

In addition, Fatmir Bitikji will be Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, whereas Ljupcho Nikolovski will be Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight Against Corruption.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, and Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment.

The highest bodies of SDSM and DUI accepted on Wednesday the candidates for ministers in the new government.