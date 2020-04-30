Bytyqi: WB has affirmed gov’t commitment to more rapid crisis recovery

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been focused on raising funds to cushion the blow on the Budget in terms of revenue, and committed to rapid recovery from the COVID-19 effects on the economy, Fatmir Bytyqi, Adviser to the Prime Minister, said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Bytyqi added that the first and the second set of government measures were in fact aimed to support private and public consumption, and real sector growth.

He pointed out this has also been affirmed by the World Bank (WB) in its latest Regular Economic Report (RER) on the Western Balkans, according to which North Macedonia is dealing best with the coronavirus crisis in the region.

“The timely initial government response was very important to cushion the blow on the health system and be prepared to take on the challenge brought on by the pandemic. In creating government policies the focus was placed on public health as top priority, but steps were also taken reduce economic consequences and ensure gradual transition to normal life,” Bytyqi said.

He pointed out that according to the World Bank’s report, the Western Balkans region is expected to enter a recession in 2020, and regional growth in the Western Balkans is forecast to be between -3 and -5.6 percent.

Bytyqi noted the government was making every effort to inject liquidity directly into the economy, to reduce as much as possible the consequences of the economic and health crisis through mesures that support businesses, senior citizens and farmers, and thus increase consumption which directly affects budget increase and GDP growth.

In response to a reporter’s question, Bytyqi noted that initial reaction to Wednesday’s amendments to the decree on financial support to companies had been hasty, because the decree now only improved the previous one and filled its void aspects as regards employees themselves deciding to leave a company or the case of employees on fixed-term contracts.

“I believe this change won’t be a direct blow and won’t make companies reduce the number of employees. On the contrary, if companies keep investing in human resources, the support they are now getting could become a grant,” Bytyqi said.

It wasn’t true, he underlined, that the government was stimulating layoffs in the private sector. On the contrary, he added, it was creating measures and allowing enough space for companies to retain their employees without any collateral damage.

“The pandemic would certainly lead to a reduction in the number of employees but we want to keep this to a minimum and as low as possible. The measures we’re taking to support private and public consumption, and real sector growth are moderate, but aimed at long-term goals that are well thought out and this is something that the entire world supports,” Bytyqi said.

“Therefore,” he continued, “we’ll also see to providing funds in terms of revenue in the third set of measures, but at this point, we’re focused on expenditures and necessary measures for citizens and companies because they are the crux directly affected by the pandemic.”