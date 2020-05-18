Bytyqi: VAT-free prices measure to be implemented end of August, beginning of September

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – The application process for the third set of economic measures will be very simple and is set to be presented in the next two to three weeks, Fatmir Bytyqi, Adviser to the Prime Minister, told a press conference Monday.

“The application process will be simple. More information to follow in the next few weeks,” Bytyqi said.

Meanwhile, citizens who meet the criteria for payment cards and vouchers will be contacted.

“Communication will will be a two-way process. The government is compiling lists of people who meet the criteria that were presented Sunday, but citizens, too, will have to disclose whether they wish to participate,” Bytyqi told the news conference.

He underlined that the implementation of measures won’t endanger public health, adding that VAT-free prices measure will be implemented during weekends at the end of August or the beginning of September, when the coronavirus epidemic is expected to be under control.

If, however, the ban on group gatherings is still in force at that time, Bytyqi said, the implementation of this measure will be postponed.

Only users of the MyVAT app, he added, will be able to make use of the measure.

Vouchers for domestic tourism amounting to MKD 6,000 (EUR 100) and home payment cards worth MKD 3,000 (EUR 50), Bytyqi underlined, aim to help both both citizens and domestic tourism.

A strategy for how payment cards for buying Macedonian products will function from a technical aspect, he added, is being devised at the moment.

“More information on this will be available at a later date. The funds we allocate aim to promote the domestic economy,” Bytyqi said.

The effects of the third set of economic measures, he pointed out, will be manyfold. Measures aim to help the domestic economy recover and create opportunities for economic growth.

Healthcare workers in the infectious wards and public health centers, Bytyqi added, will receive two wage increases of 20 percent.