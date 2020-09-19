Bytyqi: Ungrateful to distribute public funds on ethnic grounds

Skopje, 19 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi said Saturday the Government is building the ‘society for all’ concept and it is ungrateful to distribute public funds on ethnic grounds.

Deputy PM Bytyqi was quizzed on the announcements of First Deputy PM and Minister of Political System and Community Relations Artan Grubi over a possible subsidizing of employments of ethnic communities in the private sector.

“The approach of the former and the current authorities is the same – every citizen is equal, gets equal opportunities and equal treatment. I believe it is ungrateful to allocate public funds on ethnic grounds. Should we ask if a sick child is Albanian, Turk or Macedonian and thus distribute the funds. We should forget about this in a just society. Public funds should be allocated where they are a necessity,” Bytyqi told a press conference.