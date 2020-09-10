Bytyqi-Galloway: London supports reforms for faster economic development and better standard

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi held an online meeting with UK Ambassador Rachel Galloway, discussing the Government’s economic priorities, current and future cooperation and possibilities for its development.

Deputy PM Bytyqi said the Government’s top priority is management of the COVID-19 crisis and creation of a fourth set of economic measures to support the citizens and the economy, his Office said in a press release.

Bytyqi said the Government’s objective is to create policies that accelerate economic growth, ensure new foreign and domestic investments, technological development of companies and innovations, as well as job creation.

“North Macedonia’s NATO membership and opening of EU accession talks are processes that bring additional stability and security for investors and citizens, ensuring the conditions for implementation of policies of the country’s new development economy,” added Bytyqi.

Ambassador Galloway congratulated Deputy PM Bytyqi on the post and expressed the United Kingdom’s openness for support in the implementation of reforms enabling faster economic development and better living standard.

The UK is one of North Macedonia’s top trading partners and exports have risen by over seven percent in 2020 despite the COVID-19 crisis, reads the press release.