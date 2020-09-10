Bytyqi: Fourth set of measures to include payment cards for citizens, support for businesses

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – The fourth set of Government measures includes payment cards for certain categories such as single parents and low-income pensioners, groups that were not incorporated in the previous sets, but also other targeted measures, says Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi.

Bytyqi told TV24 that the funds for the fourth set will be allocated through a Budget review and transfers of funds that some institutions have not spent.

According to him, the Government’s focus is the economy, there are intensive meetings with all stakeholders, while the projections on the recession remain the same, i.e. it will not contract more than four percent.

“The fourth set will put every single denar in the right place. Businesses will be provided with tax exemptions or delayed payments, along with direct subsidizing of expenses,” says Bytyqi.