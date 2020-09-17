Bytyqi-Byrnes: United States is strategic partner of North Macedonia

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi met Thursday with United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes, who was accompanied by USAID country representative Erik Janowsky.

Ambassador Byrnes welcomed the democratic elections and the Government formation, congratulating Deputy PM Bytyqi on the appointment, the Government said in a press release.

Bytyqi thanked USAID for its continued support, implementing projects in the country since 1993, towards faster and sustainable economic growth and development, fight against corruption and equal opportunities for all.

The Deputy PM also referred to the Economic Development Platform, incorporating all economic stakeholders, as one of the tools for enlargement of dialogue and enhancement of trust among the state, business and citizens. It will also serve as a platform to fight informal economy, unnecessary bureaucracy and corruption at all levels.

Byrnes and Janowsky expressed readiness to support key reforms implemented by the Government, adding that bilateral cooperation would strengthen, considering North Macedonia’s NATO accession, reads the press release.