Bytyqi, Bregu say momentum to be seized for enhancement of regional economic cooperation

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi met Monday with Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General Majlinda Bregu, discussing the enhancement of economic cooperation in the Western Balkans.

Bytyqi said strengthening of regional economic cooperation and increasing the area’s competitiveness is one of the Government’s top priorities, his Office said in a press release.

“Let’s work together in utilizing the competitive advantage that each country gets from mutual cooperation. Let’s use this momentum of urgency and need for action towards regional cooperation created by COVID-19, so that we enter the post-crisis period even stronger,” said Bytyqi.

Interlocutors agreed that cooperation between the Government and RCC would continue, towards economic development of countries in the region, which is one of the most important elements in the Euro-integration process, reads the press release.