Bytyqi assumes position of Deputy PM for Economic Affairs

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Fatmir Bytyqi assumed on Monday the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs from outgoing Deputy PM Mila Carovska.

He stressed at the handover ceremony continuation of government’s efforts to develop economy and guarantee stability.

Carovska and Bytyqi also discussed at the meeting, the office of the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs said in a press release, past activities and future challenges regarding economic growth and development.

Carovska, who assumed earlier on Monday the post of Education Minister, wished success to her successor. She underlined expectations for successful cooperation, as well as creation and implementation of policies and reform processes guaranteeing the country’s progress.

Before taking over the post of Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi served as Adviser to the Prime Minister.