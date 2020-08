Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes said Thursday the Ohrid Framework Agreement is an important milestone that helped North Macedonia bridge ethnic divides.

“Today we mark the 19th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, an important milestone that helped North Macedonia bridge ethnic divides. Looking forward to working with all stakeholders to increase social cohesion and inter-ethnic understanding in the years to come,” tweeted Ambassador Byrnes.