Byrnes: North Macedonia needs elections in accordance with laws and Constitution

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Kate Marie Byrnes, United States Ambassador to North Macedonia, says in a statement for MIA it is important that the country hold elections.

“North Macedonia needs an elected, fully functioning government and parliament to manage the many pressing challenges that will have long-term impact on the country’s future, including the response to the COVID-19 crisis and preparations for EU accession talks. As for the date for these elections, it should be determined in accordance with the laws and the constitution of the country,” says Ambassador Byrnes.