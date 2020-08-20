Byrnes: Looking forward to cooperation with new gov’t towards Euro-Atlantic integration

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes is looking forward to working with the next government when it is formed, towards the country’s Euro-Atlantic path, stronger bilateral cooperation and fighting the global challenge of the pandemic.

“The partnership between the U.S. and North Macedonia is extremely important and extremely strong, and we look forward to working with the next government when it is formed to continue the important agenda that we have for Euro-Atlantic integration, for stronger cooperation between our countries, and in this case, also to work together to fight this global challenge of the pandemic,” Ambassador Byrnes told MIA in an answer to a question about expectations from the new government which is to be formed in line with agreement reached between SDSM and DUI.

The U.S. Ambassador visited on Thursday the laboratories of the Institute of Public Health , joined by Health Minister Venko Filipche.

The renovation of the laboratories was made possible with a USD 550,000 worth project provided by the U.S. European Command.

