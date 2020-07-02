Businessman gives statement to police after leaked audio recordings

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Zoran Mileski-Kicheec gave a statement to the police at a police station in Skopje involving all audio recordings posted on social networks, where the convicted businessman can be allegedly heard.

Recently, he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in the ‘Racket’ trial.

“The Interior Ministry summoned Z.M. to report to the Karposh police station to give a statement in relation to the audio recordings posted on social media. Z.M. arrived at the police station together with his lawyer. A notification to the Public Prosecutor’s Office will be prepared based on his statement,” the Interior Ministry told MIA in a statement.

In the past few days, audio recordings have been leaked in which Mileski can be allegedly heard talking to politicians and public figures.