Business forum ‘Together we can do more’ in Kumanovo

About 50 Macedonian and Bulgarian companies took part Friday at a business forum in Kumanovo titled "Together we can do more", aimed at networking companies from the two countries, enabling communication among companies and reviewing of opportunities for joint promotion at the global market.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 18:18
