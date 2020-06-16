Business community welcomes party agreement, expects stable gov’t and functional Parliament

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – Frequent election processes have a negative effect on economic activity by decelerating movements, causing uncertainty all the while diverting the attention toward politics, derailing the real economic problems.

However, the July 15 early parliamentary elections are considered to be different. It should result in institutional structure, a new Parliament to help the democratic functioning of the country and to successfully tackle the coronacrisis, according to the business community.

Its representatives welcome the agreement of the parties over an election date. They say the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted trust and predictability. As a result, fully functional state bodies and institutions are needed.

It’s better for the economy North Macedonia to have elections during the summer, because according to expectations and hopes, a period of active recovery will follow in the third quarter of this year, the Economic Chamber of Macedonia has told MIA.

“It means that the Macedonian economy will need to be still supported to help overcome the difficulties and take firm and decisive measures for economic recovery from the blow caused by COVID-19, which in fact requires fully functional bodies and institutions. In such conditions, both the businesses and state institutions can function using their full capacities without any further slowdown that would hinder growth and development of the economy,” it says in a statement.

According to the Economic Chamber of Northwest Macedonia, the elections should result in a stable government after being organized in line with health safety protocols.

“The Economic Chamber of Northwest Macedonia has always been against frequent elections for having a negative effect on economic activity. But, having in mind we are in the midst of a state of emergency due to COVID-19 and a socio-economic crisis in the past three months, we believe the country needs fully institutional structure in order to be able to address the crisis. The interest of the society, and in this case public health, has always been our priority,” says the Chamber’s executive director Drilon Iseni.

We, he notes, urge the elections to be organized in the safest possible way.

“Also, the economy is crucial and at this stage, we believe the elections should result in a government with a stable structure enabling it to deal with the situation we are in,” Iseni says.

On behalf of the Chamber, he urges the political parties to fulfill their promises and economic programs they presented to the companies.

“Also, we urge them to demonstrate great responsibility when forming a government because top priority is to put an end to the COVID-19 crisis and to start planning a post-crisis economy,” Iseni stresses.

Echoing the same sentiment, the Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce – MATTO calls the party agreement on election date ‘a good signal.’

“The MATTO Steering Board members have taken a stand that a new Parliament should be elected as soon as possible to guarantee democratic functioning and send a signal to the international community that our system is stable. We perceive the coming elections as a way to reopen businesses,” MATTO President Ajdovan Ademoski tells MIA.

According to him, the pandemic and the state of emergency have caused businesses to lose half of the business year.

“The other half is not expected to be any better, either.”

Ademoski says businesses would have to adjust to the new normal. “Our members didn’t cut ties, except in tourism, hospitality, hotel management and air traffic. We are preparing ourselves to revive activities in these sectors as soon as possible,” he notes.

The Association of Chambers of Commerce of Macedonia has reiterated that every election process brings fresh uncertainty and in the period to come it would be key how to tackle the recession.

“We have always maintained that elections mean fresh uncertainty that diverts the attention on politics rather than on real economic problems. Recession will prove to be a major challenge in the coming period as well as the issues in all sectors of the economy caused by the crisis. Elections have always hindered the economic processes even when economic conditions weren’t made difficult enough by the crisis we are in,” the Association’s Vice President Gabriela Kulebanova has said.

