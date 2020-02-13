Bush fires in Australia’s New South Wales are all now ‘contained’

All of the bush fires in New South Wales (NSW) – the Australian state that took the brunt of recent blazes – are “contained” for the first time since the fires began in September, fire authorities have said.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said on Thursday it was had been “a very traumatic, exhausting and anxious bush fire season so far.”

“After what’s been a truly devastating fire season for both firefighters and residents who suffered through so much … all fires are contained in New South Wales, which is great news,” RFS deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said on Twitter on Thursday.

Wild weathers, flash floods, and record rainfall have lashed the eastern coastal state since last week, but it also helped douse some of the biggest blazes, including two half-million-hectare fires.

“Firefighters worked very hard but it would not have been possible without the rain,” RFS spokesman James Morris told dpa on Thursday.

In NSW, 5.4 million hectares of land burned during this fire season. Twenty-five people, including six firefighters, died and 2,439 homes destroyed.

During the peak of the fire crisis, there were 4,000 firefighters on the ground, Morris said.

There are 24 fires currently burning in the state, but all of them are under control, RFS said.

“They are usually small fires, like tree trunks and logs and most likely will not spread. The firefighters continue to patrol these areas,” Morris said.

“We are extremely happy. It’s a huge relief after more than six months of firefighting… but the fire season is not over,” he said, adding sometimes fires occur until April.