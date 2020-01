Burnley dented Manchester United‘s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

New Zealand international Chris Wood struck in the 39th minute with a half-volley on the turn after Ben Mee headed down a long-range free kick to grab the lead.

Jay Rodriguez then hit a fierce left-footed strike that clattered the underside of the crossbar in the 56th minute to give Burnley their first Old Trafford win since September 1962.