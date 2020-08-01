Bulgarian MoFA: Signing of Friendship Treaty one of most important events in region

Sofia, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – Three years ago, Bulgaria and North Macedonia opened a new page in their relations. The signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation on 1 August 2017 will remain as one of the most important recent events in the region, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a press release on Saturday.

The ministry says the success achieved three years ago opened the path for the European integration of North Macedonia and its NATO membership.

“Bulgaria remains assured that the European project will not be complete without the accession of our regional neighbors. We salute the March decision for the start of the EU accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia. For Bulgaria, the main requirement for the EU approximation is fostering sincere goodneighborly relations, along with the rule of law and the fundamental rights. We believe in goodneighborly relations, and the full implementation of the Treaty by North Macedonia in this sense is the key condition for further progress of the country towards EU integration,” reads the press release.

It adds that one of the most significant aspects of the Treaty is the work of the Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts on History, Archaeology, and Education.

“In this context, Bulgaria expects the Commission to resume its activities as soon as possible, making real progress in its work, based on objective interpretation of authentic, evidence-based historic sources,” reads the press release.

Today, the Bulgarian MoFA says, politicians from both countries have the task of demonstrating responsibility and reaffirm the choice they made three years ago, building our joint European and Euro-Atlantic future based on our common past.