Bulgarian justice minister offers to resign over draft constitution

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov offered his resignation on Wednesday amid massive criticism of a new draft constitution for the country reeling from weeks of anti-government protests.

The surprise announcement came after a meeting between Kirilov and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Borisov would decide on whether to accept the resignation after speaking with his coalition partners, the government said in a statement.

“The throwing over board of such bags of sand will not save the ship, and will not quell the protest,” former justice minister and activist Hristo Ivanov, who helped write the new constitution draft, commented.

Borisov’s party GERB tabled the draft constitution last week, but critics have rejected it due to “substantial and technical deficiencies.”

GERB is currently negotiating with other parliamentary factions to get enough parliamentarians for a debate on the constitutional draft.

Pro-Russian President Rumen Radev and the opposition socialists, like the protesters, have for weeks called for the resignation of Borisov’s government, which they accuse of corruption, mafia-like behaviour and dependence on oligarchs.

The nationalist-conservative government has said it would only step down when parliament decides to call an election for a people’s constituent assembly.

The next regular parliamentary elections are scheduled for March 2021.