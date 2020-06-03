Bulgarian Embassy donates protective equipment to COVID-19 frontliners in Bitola

Bitola, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Embassy of Bulgaria to North Macedonia donated to the Bitola Clinical Hospital a state-of-the-art protective equipment.

Health workers trained to treat COVID-19 patients in Bitola can use the high quality equipment 850 working days. So far, they were provided with single-use equipment.

Bitola Mayor Natasha Petrovska said the donation of the Bulgarian Embassy was of immense importance.

“The Bitola Clinical Hospital provides health services for patients from the region. All frontliners deserve to be protected. I’m glad that our neighbor has perfected the technology to produce modern protective suits,” Petrovska said at a donation handover ceremony.

“By an initiative of the Embassy and the general consulate, all Bulgarian civil servants working at the diplomatic offices donated money to buy protective clothing and suits for the frontline doctors working with COVID-19,” Bulgarian Ambassador Angel Angelov said, calling on other institutions to follow their example and make donations to help health workers in their fight against the disease.