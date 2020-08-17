Bulgaria’s President calls for immediate, unconditional resignation of Borissov

Sofia, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on Monday called for immediate and unconditional resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, BGNES news agency reports.

“The Prime Minister’s proposals should not be commented on at all. I call on all those who care about the future of Bulgaria not to fall into Borissov’s trap,” President Radev said during a visit to the Black Sea city of Varna.

Upon Radev’s arrival in Varna, there’s been a slight clash between supporters of the ruling party and anti-government protesters. The police had intervened and broke up the crowd.

“You’re defending the statehood in Bulgaria,” Radev told the anti-government protesters.

“The Prime Minister is obviously not satisfied with how he had ruined the country in the past 10 years and wants us to give him the opportunity to ruin it again. He wants to take the entire country as a hostage to his own survival,” Radev said.

According to Bulgaria’s head of state, the purpose of the draft constitution submitted by GERB today is not to talk, corruption, lawlessness, administrative racketeering. This is Borissov’s goal. Such a severe crisis of confidence cannot be treated with the Grand National Assembly. The way out is not the Grand National Assembly, but resignation, Radev underlined. He stressed that the parliament has exhausted legitimacy and trust.

“This should be the agenda, the only item on the agenda – immediate and unconditional resignation,” Radev pointed out.

Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov said Monday that next step should be taken after proposal to convene a Grand National Assembly and adopt amendments to the Constitution.

In a video-address on Facebook, Borissov said the purpose was to give people the right to choose and decide. “We contacted coalition partners and are ready to hold meetings. They also have proposals. Allow us support. On 2 September, we have to enter with 120 signatures,” Borissov said.

According to him, the sole purpose of his party GERB is to give people the right to vote.

GERB’s PG chairman Daniela Daritkova submitted on Monday the draft Constitution to the National Assembly. The document has been forwarded to all parliamentary groups, the party’s press center said. GERB is calling for talks and consultations on the proposed draft Constitution.

Earlier, Borissov said that if the parties in the National Assembly do not want to support him, the parliament would disappear.

