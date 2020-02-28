Bulgaria reinforces border with Turkey to stop migrants

Sofia, 28 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Bulgaria is reinforcing its border with Turkey after reports of migrants moving towards Europe, hoping to enter the continent.

The Balkan country already sent additional police to the border zone, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said, adding that migrants were gathering across the border, at Edirne.

Additionally, Defence Minister Krasimir Kakatzhanov said that 1,000 soldiers are also ready for deployment to thje area.

Police have already prevented two groups, of around 30 migrants each, from crossing the border, Karakatzhanov said in a statement posted to the ministry website. The army is set to support police in securing the border, he added.